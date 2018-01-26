1. “There was no warning.” A father-of-two has died unexpectedly after suffering a brain aneurysm.

January 12 was supposed to be just a normal day for Sunshine Coast family Jaye Goss, his wife Katrina McRae-Goss and their two young children, Flynn, 3, and Lachy, 17 months.

Jaye, 36, had woken up at 5am and hopped into the shower before heading to work.

According to the Sunshine Coast Daily, not long afterwards, Katrina heard a loud thud from the bathroom. When she went to check on her husband, she found him slumped in the shower, not breathing.

For 22 agonising minutes, Katrina performed CPR on her husband until paramedics arrived. He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital before being airlifted to Brisbane.

It was there that Katrina learned the devastating news that her "fit and healthy" husband of four years had suffered a sudden brain aneurysm that had left him completely unresponsive.

A friend of the couple, Michael Cornish, told the Sunshine Coast Daily the sudden loss of her husband and father of her two children had left Katrina "devastated".

"She just wants him back," he said.

"He was a young, fit and healthy man, he didn't have health issues. There was no warning - one day he was fine and the next he wasn't."

But Katrina, and Jaye's other family and friends, have taken some comfort in the fact that his organs have so far been used to save the lives of four adults - two men and two women - who are now expected to live long, healthy lives thanks to the 36-year-old's gift.