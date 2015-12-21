The simple changes you can make today, to help you become a whole lot healthier.

Before we had children, my husband and I used to joke that as far as our health was concerned, on some days we would eat salads and exercise and other days we’d eat chocolate cupcakes in bed and refuse to put pants on. This is what we used to consider “balance”.

Balance when you have children however, is a completely different thing. And I’m the first to admit that I get a little bit overwhelmed by the groundhog day sensation that comes with keeping my family happy, fed and healthy.

But really, after a little bit of thought, I realised that with a few simple changes to our lives, we could become a whole lot healthier.

Change one: Riding/walking to school instead of driving.

Hey, I’m the first one to admit that this isn’t always easy, especially when you live in a cold place that isn’t exactly conducive to being out in the elements. But now that spring has sprung and the warmer weather is upon us, let’s not only do our bit for the environment but also our health, and walk, ride or scooter to school (or at least part of the way). This doesn’t mean that every day we MUST only ride to school but even one day is better than the zero we are achieving right now. It’s all about finding a balance.