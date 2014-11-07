5 drunk meals you don't need to be ashamed of.

Image: Wikipedia

We’re all guilty of the occasional late night, tipsy feast. Whether it’s because you skipped lunch that day, or you’ve been dancing for hours or you’re just hungry damnit, sometimes it’s impossible to resist the call of the kebab stand.

But guess what – that’s okay! Eating can take the edge off if you’ve had a bit too much to drink, and if you reach for something salty (which let’s face it, you will), you’re actually replenishing valuable electrolytes.

So, which are the best foods to order when you’re a little off your chops? Read on, ladies, we’ve got you covered.

But first, a ground rule: drink some water. While salty foods can help with electrolytes, they’ll also make you thirsty. And sometimes thirsty people think it’s a good idea to drink more booze and drink it down quicker. It’s not a good idea, it’s a bad idea. If you’re thirsty on a night out, always have a water. In fact, have a water even when you’re not thirsty.

1. Kebabs and gyros

Thanks to the addition of salad, the relatively low-carb wrap, and the goodness of yoghurt (and hummus, if it’s a kebab) these babies aren’t nearly as bad for you as you might think. Nutritionist Susie Burrell told News.com.au ““They’re not deep fried. The meat’s not too bad. You get some salad in there. I think there are worse options.”

This is not the case in the UK though, where researchers found that 18.5% of takeaway kebabs posed a “significant threat” to public health.

Do: Share your kebab with a friend – portion size is one of the biggest risks of takeaway.

Do: Order falafel or chicken rather than mysterious shaved meat – it’s a much lower calorie option.

Don’t: Load up on cheese or creamy sauces. Hummus and yoghurt are your friends here.

2. Burritos

The kebab's Mexican cousin, burritos, also have a decent mix of protein, not-too-much-fat and a fair few veggies. Especially if you order extra guac, or a vegetarian option. The meat in burritos tends to be leaner than kebab meat, but chicken and vegetarian options are still significantly healthier than ordering beef.

Do: Share - like with kebabs, burritos tend to be oversized, so portion control is key.

Do: Swap out one of the carbs, if you can bear it. Ask for a 'naked burrito' (one with no wrap that comes in a bowl) or get beans, but no rice.

Don't: Overdo the sour cream. It's a cream, so enough said.

Don't: Go for extra hot sauce. Your gut is already grappling with alcohol, and chilli will just make it angrier. We promise your bathroom will thank you in the morning.

3. Jaffles

Man cannot live on cheese toasties alone - but when you're drunk, home and hungry, they're a pretty safe option. Unlike takeaway foods, a toasted cheese sandwich is a sane portion size. While a healthy diet should include a lot of vegetables; a boozy midnight snack is not the optimal time for carrot sticks, so a little carbs-and-diary is fine. Cheese has been linked to good health outcomes in women, and while we've been taught to fear it, bread is still an important dietary staple. Best of all, jaffles are easy to make, if you've got the right equipment, so they're a safer bet than most tipsy culinary adventures.