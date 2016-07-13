The six healthiest coffee orders, according to a nutritionist.

By Jessica Sepel for Your Zen Life

The issue with coffee is not the coffee itself (in my opinion), it’s the way people have their coffee.

The additions of sugar, milk, cream and sweeteners are what make that innocent cup of coffee… not so innocent. In fact, it can be the cause of many of your unwanted health issues.

I harp on and on about coffee being dangerous in excess to an already stressed-out body because the caffeine can cause a rise in cortisol and adrenaline. Too much cortisol causes all kinds of hormonal issues – and weight gain around the midsection.

Too much coffee can also have a major impact on liver and digestive function.

However, I also say “yes please” to my one cup a day. All sorts of research supports that moderate amounts of coffee are good for our health.

So how do you have your coffee? Do you have a double shot with full cream milk and two sugars… and maybe some cream as well?

Or perhaps you are having a large cappuccino? This is two cups of milk, two espresso shots and chocolate sprinkled on top.

What I think a ‘healthy’ coffee looks like:

A long black

With a dash of good quality cows milk or almond milk (if you prefer dairy-free).

A piccolo

A shot of espresso with only a small amount of milk added. This is what I have. Sometimes I have cows milk and when I am ‘cleansing’ I enjoy almond milk. (Post continues after gallery.)

The Gilmore Girls

A macchiato

Or ‘Americano’.