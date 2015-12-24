The best and worst things to eat from the nibbles plate.

Some of us love chocolate, others cake, then there are those of us who enjoy nothing more than sitting down after work with a glass of wine and a platter of our favourite savoury treats – crackers, dip, cheese, olives, potato chips, corn crackers all tiny morsels that do not appear to be hiding anything sinister, especially when they are “low fat” – right?

Unfortunately many of the tiny treats that we enjoy over a few glasses of wine can contain as many kilojoules as a meal, and that is before we even take the alcohol into account. So, as the party season draws closer, here are some tips on ways that you can enjoy a little nibble before dinner while avoiding a complete calorie blowout.

The primary issue associated with savoury snacks is that we tend to eat them in unregulated volumes – a 200g packet of chips; a while container of pesto dip, an entire round of rich cheese – large volumes of high fat food which we do not compensate for by eating less at the next meal.

Here's how to have a healthy holiday with Paper Tiger. Post continues after video...