If you’re anything like me, you love a mid-afternoon treat, especially of the chocolate type. And again, if you’re anything like me, you find that the sugar hit means there’s a slump soon after. Ugh.

Especially as someone who’s got some issues with being a diabetic and gluten-free, (yes, that’s a double-whammy), I try hard to find a sweet treat that satisfies the taste buds but still lets me feel well, and ready to face the afternoon with good energy, afterwards.

So, this next news will hopefully make your day, if you need or like to be conscious of making healthier choices or trying new things.

Well Naturally, the chocolate brand that uses Stevia, not sugar, to sweeten their gluten-free treats, is introducing a Coconut Rough in a 90g share block to satisfy the dark chocolate lovers among us. So, that’s dark chocolate, mixed with the texture of toasted coconut pieces.

Oh wait.

Sorry, that’s not the best news; the best news is that IT. IS. DELICIOUS.

You may care very much, as I do, that this Coconut Rough has no sugar added (it's 98 percent sugar free), is 100 percent real chocolate - 70 percent Cocoa, contains toasted coconut and natural antioxidants, and has no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives...

But.

Really, all you need to know is that it tastes amazing while not in any way giving you an artificial high as sugar that's been added to chocolate sometimes can, or messing with your body when you need to be conscious of your blood-sugar levels and the gluten status of your treats.