Dietitian Susie Burrell on the best alcoholic drinks to avoid a calorie overload.

Chances are you have some sort of Christmas party or celebration tonight. So if you are keen to keep the calories on the low side but still have a good time, here are some of the best and worst alcoholic drink options.

Ones to watch out for.

Mai Tai.

It may appear to be the perfect island cocktail but with almost 1000kJ per serve thanks to its high alcohol content and plenty of fruit juice, this is one to avoid.

Pina Colada.

When made with cream, this tasty cocktail can have as much as 17g of fat and 1200kJ per serve.

Cider.

Relatively high in both alcohol and sugars, a single cider can give you as much as 900kJ per 375ml bottle.

Pre-mixers.

They may be convenient, but will the extra sugar whether it is Bacardi, rum or scotch, a pre-mixed can of drink will give you between 900-1200kJ per can.