Things hit a little differently in your 40s. Many say it's a time in your life when you stop sweating the small things. Others say it's when you start realising what's actually important (erm... you). You stop scrambling. You stop trying to put pieces together. Waaay less f**ks are given. Like, so few.

Now, while it's a great time do you, it's also a stellar time to make sure your health is in check.

We've pulled together a list of basic health checks every woman in her 40s should ask for. (Just don't be surprised if your doctor orders a few additional tests or refers you to some specialists).

1. Blood pressure check.

This probably won't be anything new to you, because you might already be having your blood pressue tested every year or two. But your 40s is a time when you should really stay on top of it.

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for things like heart disease and stroke - sneaky conditions that often don't show symptoms.

If you have high blood pressure, no stress (seriously, please don't stress, 'cause blood pressure). You'll usually be able to lower it through things like diet, exercise and medication - but your doc will give you the lowdown on this, anyway.

2. Pap smear and cervical cancer screening.

Yep - you still need to do these.

You might not be seeing your gyno as regularly as you used to if you're done with having kids or haven't gone down that path, or maybe you've settled into a monogamous relationship - so, does it still apply? Sure does.

Women aged between 30 to 65 should have a pap smear and cervical screening test every five years.