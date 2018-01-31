Can you get head lice from your pets? Myths about nits busted right here.

It’s highly likely that at some stage my kids are going to come home from daycare, kinder or school with head lice. Nits affect 50 percent of Australians over their lifetime and they’re not exactly a welcome addition to the scalp of our spawn.

When they do appear it’s hard to know what to do as there is so much misinformation out there about prevention and treatment of nits. When head lice do latch onto one of my kid’s hair, I want to be armed with the right information.

Mamamia have made a helpful video on this itchy subject (see above). And I’ve done the research to bust some popular myths below:

Myth #1: Only grubby kids get head lice.

Think head lice only affects kids with greasy hair who haven’t sniffed shampoo in a month? Think again! Head lice is not a sign of poor hygiene so shouldn’t carry a stigma. Nits don’t discriminate and are happy to latch onto both clean and dirty hair. While washing your kid’s hair every night won’t deter nits, it’s a good idea to do a daily nit check. There are also some handy products available to prevent nits like the MOOV Head Lice Defence Spray, which offers eight-hour protection from head lice – a great option if there has been a recent outbreak at childcare or school.

Myth #2: Head lice have won Olympic gold in pole vaulting and high jump.

No, head lice have not taken home gold for Australia. They are wingless and can’t hop, jump or fly, preferring to be stage-five clingers. The only way nits can be transmitted from one person to another is via close personal contact or sharing items like hats, caps, brushes and combs. When it comes to items that touch your kid’s head, sharing is not caring. Label those suckers!

Myth #3: You won’t get nits after the age of 12.

Kids can be pretty gross. Mine have been known to snack on snot and projectile vomit if they mistakenly eat a vegetable. Before you add head lice to the plethora of child-related icky things you have to deal with, know this. You are not exempt. Anyone of any age can get head lice. Is it more common among school-aged children? Yes. Is it exclusively reserved for young scalps? No.