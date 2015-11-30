The movie you must take your teenager to see.

In this land of middle class woe I know I’m not the only mother who worries that my kids are spoilt brats who take their luck, education and wealth for granted.

Teenage girls may spend hours watching puckered up popular pouts on Instagram but right now they can find a hero on the big screen.

Her name is Malala Yousafzai and she will rock their world.

So before you go to the final of the Hunger Games Series, before you drag her to that old fashioned retro reactivated Star Wars, drag her off to a new documentary named ‘He Named Me Malala’.

The film tells story of this incredible young girl’s dangerous life fighting for her and others right to education. It tells of her bravery, her beauty, her capacity for compassion and love, for rousing speeches and for moving mountains.

Growing up in Pakistan her world and struggles may be as far away from our teenagers’ lives as you can imagine. Yet Malala still has annoying younger brothers she slaps, worries about her school grades and stresses about whether other girls like her. And, despite having a bullet damage her brain and having to speak another language, the only time she becomes inarticulate is when she’s asked about a boy. Because, after all, this warrior woman is still a teenager (albeit one who has a Nobel Peace Prize, received several standing ovations at the UN and who has to interrupt her exams to meet Bono).

That’s what your teenager will see while you are choking on your popcorn.

But for a mother this film is not about Malala. It’s a story about parenthood.