HBO producer jailed over the death of a young doctor and mother-of-three.

An HBO producer who helped drag an unconscious dermatologist down to the lobby of a New York City apartment building after she overdosed has been sentenced to a year in prison.

The judge said her life might have been saved if he had immediately called an ambulance rather than trying to protect “your own reputation”.

Marc Henry Johnson, 53, also was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service in a program aimed at preventing substance abuse.

Dr Kiersten Cerveny, a mother-of-three, died of intoxication in October 2015 after she and Johnson consumed drugs and alcohol.

“Your conduct may well have resulted in the death,” US District Judge Jesse M. Furman told Johnson.

Johnson earlier this year pleaded guilty to acting as an accessory, admitting that he helped drag Cerveny out of the apartment of James Holder and into a vestibule before he called an ambulance and left the scene after directing rescue workers to her.

Holder was sentenced in May to five years in prison after pleading guilty to maintaining a drug distribution house.