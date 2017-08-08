Hackers are holding Game of Thrones hostage and we're not sure what to do with this news.

Everyone, try not to panic… but the entire Game of Thrones cast has been kidnapped and taken hostage.

Okay, not literally (because, did you see those dragons? We can’t imagine those things are easy to capture).

But internet hackers are demanding HBO pay a ransom of several million dollars after they stole and posted a number of files related to the show online.

The hackers, using the name 'Mr Smith' posted a fresh bunch of files online, including what appear to be scripts from five different Game of Thrones episodes.

Yep, even for next week's episode.

The latest leak comes after the most recent episode of the show was shared online two days before it was due to air on television.

Earlier the same week, the TV network giant experienced a massive hack of their systems, in which upcoming episodes and scripts from many of their original series were shared online.

LISTEN: We need to talk about the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

The latest 'data dump' by the hackers also includes a month's worth of emails from HBO's vice-president of film programming, Leslie Cohen, and internal documents including a report of legal claims against the network and job offer letters to top executives.