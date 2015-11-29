Hayden Panettiere made her first public appearance since seeking treatment for postpartum depression.

It’s been two months since Hayden Panettiere admitted herself into a mental health facility to treat her postpartum depression.

Now, she’s made her first public appearance, looking both happy and healthy.

The 26-year-old accompanied her fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, to his boxing match in Germany yesterday, wrapping herself in the Ukrainian flag to show support.

While Klitschko was unsuccessful in defending his heavyweight championship title, it’s undeniably wonderful to see Hayden beaming again.

Hayden has been refreshingly honest about her struggles with her mental health since giving birth to her daughter, Kaya, in December last year.