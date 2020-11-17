“Please, tell me what you really think”: The 14 things not to say to a twin parent.

After nearly three years on this earth as a twin parent, I’ve been asked some pretty odd questions and received an array of comments, from heart-warming compliments to flabbergastingly offensive insults.

From little old ladies simply delighted by the sheer sight of two kindred cherubs, to people's passive aggressive advice based on their experience raising twins they never had.

And just when I thought it couldn’t get any more interesting, I fell pregnant when my twins were 3.5 months old.

It was like I had a sign on my forehead saying, “Please… tell me what you really think”.

One time I was walking through a shopping centre pushing my 10-month-old twins, and a woman was halfway through telling me how adorable they were, when she caught a glimpse of my heavily pregnant belly and interrupted herself by yelling at me, “What have you done to yourself!?”

So, on behalf of all twin mums, I thought I’d break it down and answer the most common questions and statements we receive.

Obviously some answers vary depending on what type of twins you have (yes, there are different types of twins!)

And I’m going to start with my favourite…

1. “Are they twins?”

Who? These two? Nah I just push around this double pram with my kid plus some random baby that I borrowed from a neighbour which happens to look exactly like my kid.

Yes they’re twins.