ANONYMUM: "I was too old when I had my kids."

The pregnancy did feel like a miracle though and we were over the moon, both of us. The pregnancy kicked my arse but all twin pregnancies do from everything I read and heard at the time. When you're doing IVF, you're so focussed on the pregnancy that that feels like the finish line.

Then you're just so desperate to make it to a viable stage like 12 weeks. Every ultrasound where you hear the heartbeats of your babies feels like an incredible milestone. Every month you tick off the calendar is an inch closer to that new finish line of the birth. When you can hold your precious babies in your arms.

Except then you do and you realise you were totally kidding yourself about the finish line and you've only just got to the start. But you're exhausted from the nine months of pregnancy and the years of IVF before that and now you have the run the marathon that is being a parent.

Deb Knight did 14 rounds of IVF and then had a baby naturally. (Post continues after audio.)

Three years later, I'm honestly fucked. Sorry to swear but I can't find the words to describe my level of exhaustion. I thought once they started sleeping it would be better. Once they started walking. Once they could talk. But the problem is that you don't get a rest ever. The marathon just keeps going and going and going and you get more and more tired and you have to keep running and running until, I don't know, do you ever stop? When they're at school? At uni? When they move out of home? When will I get to rest? Can anyone tell me?

Because the other problem is that the older they get, the older I get too. I never really considered that during the years I was so desperate to become a mother. As my 30s ticked over to my 40s, it didn't occur to me that you get more tired as you get older whether you have kids or not. And when you do have kids - especially little ones - that tiredness is magnified a thousand times.

None of my friends who are the same age as me have little kids. They have tweens and teens and some have kids who are at uni and have their girlfriends or boyfriends for sleepovers. I honestly cannot imagine that. I will be 65 when my kids are that age.

My friends try to talk to me about things they've watched on Netflix or books they've read or holidays they've been on and I just look at them like they're speaking Swahili.

Scroll through to see some women who had children later in life. (Post continues after gallery.)

Mothers later in life