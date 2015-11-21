The things no one really tells you about having a baby.

“Appreciate your sleep now, because with a newborn, you never sleep.”

“No one ever tells you how little sleep you get.”

“Have you read the study about how little sleep new mums get?”

While I was pregnant, I was constantly bombarded with women telling me the one thing no one told them before they had kids. Not too surprisingly, pretty much everyone talked about the lack of sleep. Surprisingly, they didn’t know this before they gave birth – it’s all anyone would talk about in “preparing me” for the arrival of my daughter.

Almost eight weeks in the parenting gig… there is SO MUCH more that no one tells you about having a baby (and lack of sleep is the least of my worries).

So here is my list. If you are pregnant or planning on being pregnant… you may want to look away… it’s gruesome.

1. You will forget you gave birth.

Yes, it is possible to forget THAT memory. But in the middle of the night, you will find yourself woken up by a baby’s cry. Your first thought will be, “OMG, why don’t my neighbours calm their baby already! They are such bad parents for letting that little one cry.” It will then hit you… you’re the bad parent (and annoying neighbour) because that’s your baby.

2. Poonamis.

Definition: an explosion of poo, most likely will leak out of the nappy and cover anything it comes into contact with. Definitely will happen during the car ride home from the hospital.

3. There are worse things than a Poonami.

Like running out of wipes in the middle of a Poonami. True story.

4. The "experts".

Oh... you will meet so many experts. You can spot them easily. They are the ones who have had eight hours of uninterrupted sleep and will advise you to "sleep while the baby is sleeping". They will tell you this while they are at your house, enjoying the cup of tea they asked you to make for them, while the baby is sleeping.