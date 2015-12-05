"My fiance's grandma left me an engagement ring, but it's not what I want."

A fiance has taken to Reddit to ask for advice on a tricky situation she has found herself in since becoming engaged. The woman, who fittingly goes by the name guiltandrings, had been with her fiance for four years prior to their engagement.

guiltandrings explains that her partner proposed with a ‘placeholder ring’ just something she could wear in the mean time until they decided on a real ring together.

Speaking of the placeholder ring, she explains, “It’s a ring that is just perfectly “me” and I love it. It even includes fake little stones of the type of coloured stone I love, because in the past I have said how it is my favourite colour and stone, as well as my birthstone. It means a lot to me that my fiancé remembered that. But the ring isn’t suitable for every day wear, and we have begun looking at “real” rings together.”

Smooth sailing so far. The woman goes on to explain she is very excited and now has the kind of ring she has wanted since she was a kid.

But there's one big problem.

The woman says, "His grandma (lovely woman) passed away last month, and unbeknownst to me, she left her ring to my fiancé to give to me. It is a diamond, and while lovely, it isn't really... What I want... I feel like garbage just typing this, but I have never really seen the appeal of diamonds."

Oh dear.

