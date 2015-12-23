Some good news in tragic circumstances.

The mother and brother of a dying Pakinstani man, who was studying in Melbourne and is too sick to fly home, will be able to say goodbye in person after the Australian Government did a backflip and approved their travel visas.

Hassan Asif’s wish to spend his final days with his family was dashed when their initial visa applications to fly to Australia were rejected after The Department of Immigration found the pair were a risk of overstaying their visa, sparking a public outcry.

But the 25-year-old, who was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer after coming to Australia to study, will now be able to be comforted by his loved ones.

Today, a spokesman for Immigration Minister Peter Dutton confirmed the family had been permitted to fly to Australia, Fairfax Media reports.

Mamamia previously reported…

Hassan Asif has just weeks left to live.

Weeks he should be spending with his loved ones by his side. Weeks he should be spending embracing them and holding their hand, being comforted by his mother, being given the dignity that all human beings deserve.

But this 25-year old will die without his family, without his mother, without his brother, all because the Immigration Department believes they don’t “satisfy Australia’s visitor visa requirements”.

Hassan Asif came to Australia on a student visa last year. He has been studying Architecture in Melbourne but in April faced the difficult news that he had advanced skin cancer.

Last month the promising young student entered the terminal phase.

As he dies, Hassan has said all he wants is for his mother and brother to be with him for his finals weeks, but an application for their visa was rejected on the grounds they might overstay their welcome.

Hassan told The Daily Mail that if he could speak with Immigration Minister Mr Dutton, he would say: “This is my last days and I’m dying and I just want my family to be here with me.

“My mum is very sad — she cries a lot and just wants to be here with me during this time.”