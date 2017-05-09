"25 thoughts I had while watching Harry Style's new music video."

The moment has arrived.

Independent artist and boy-band-member-currently-on-hiatus Harry Styles has released the video for his debut solo single ‘Sign of the Times‘.

Watch: Remember that time One Direction sang MmmBop? Good times:

Naturally, it’s stirred up many feelings and thoughts. Twenty-five, to be exact.

1. Eff you, Youtube pre-rolls. Hurry up and start the video already. I am wearing my favourite overalls, I have just eaten a snack and had a coffee. I AM HARRY READY.

2. Dun dun dun… it begins.

3. Oh, this is very Dunkirk-y, Styles. (ICYMI, Harry is now both a serious singer AND actor).

4. Ugh, pirate boots. C'mon, mate. Don't go the way of Johnny Depp's fashion; you'll never come out alive.

5. Wind in the face. Nature. Blustering winds. Hardships. Man versus wild. Emotions. Harry Styles 2.0.

6. Look to the menacing skies, Harry, because if the answers to life's meaning don't lie there, then where in Simon Cowell's name are they?

7. At least he's sensibly dressed for the weather. That makes me happy.