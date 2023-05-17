Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi in New York, a representative for the couple said.

The couple and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen cars with blacked-out windows after attending the charity event, Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards, on Tuesday night, according to the representative

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the representative said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

Meghan and Harry were shaken by the incident but otherwise unharmed.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety," the statement said.

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."

The prince has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

The couple's representative said the chase on Tuesday, after they left the Ziegfeld Ballroom in midtown Manhattan, could also have been fatal and involved paparazzi driving on the sidewalk, running red lights, and driving while taking pictures.