7 things Harrison Ford wants you to know about Star Wars.

After 32 years, Han Solo returns to the big screen this December when Star Wars: The Force Awakens premieres.

Aside from Star Wars, veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford boasts a slate of blockbusters as diverse as Blade Runner, Apocalypse Now, the Indiana Jones film franchise, Witness, The Fugitive and Air Force One.

The 73-year-old can also impressively lay claim tosurviving a crash landing in a World War II training plane.

He sat down with 7.30’s Leigh Sales to talk about the return of the beloved film series, and also made his views clear on climate change inaction.

1. On why younger fans love Star Wars:

“It’s their parents’ fault! It keeps getting passed on as family movies do to succeeding generations as though there might be something in it [that’s] worthwhile.

2. On the authenticity of the Star Wars films:

“There’s an emotional authenticity to it, and I think it confronts issues that we all find are important in our lives … questions of identity, responsibility, independence and fate.”

3. On computer-generated effects:

“JJ Abrams [the director] made the choice to make a lot of practical sets rather than having everything computer generated.

“Having a physical set really is of great advantage. Not just for actors who have to pretend in a place that they’re not, but it allows a freedom for the cinematographer, for the director, for staging.”