Harriet Wran reveals her horror at her involvement in a Sydney drug dealer's murder.

Harriet Wran, the daughter of former NSW Premier Neville Wran, has spoken for the first time about her involvement in the murder of a Sydney drug dealer.
Facing a sentencing hearing in the NSW Supreme Court this morning, the 28-year-old said she will forever regret what happened the night of August 10, 2014, when Daniel McNulty was murdered in his own home in the inner-Sydney suburb of Redfern.
“I feel terrible,” she told the court, according to The Daily Telegraph.
“I am ashamed to have been involved in anything like that. I can’t believe someone died. I can’t believe someone was so badly hurt. No one should lose their life in those circumstances. But it happened and I have to come to terms with that it did.
“I regret every step I took that night.”
Wran is facing a maximum of 25 years behind bars for being an accessory to murder and robbery in company after her partner and an acquaintance fatally stabbed McNulty, 48, during a drug deal.