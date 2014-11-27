Can you be a 'cool parent' and a good parent?

You’re only as cool as your kid’s think you are.

I must admit that I considered myself to be one of the cool parents. I mean, look at me? I make an effort to dress well, I talk to my children’s friends and make them laugh and I let my kids get away with stuff.

“Yes you can use your iPods at the dinner table tonight but don’t tell Daddy.”

What I failed to realise is that anyone who thinks that they are a cool parent, isn’t one. Think you’re cool, do ya? Well, here’s the thing. The truly cool parents don’t even know they are cool. They just are.

And everybody knows it.

Being cool is the opposite of trying therefore you can’t try and be cool. And if you ever want to test this theory, try being a cool parent and see what your kids have to say about it.

I’m not even a little bit cool???

My son was talking about his friend’s mum and how cool she is and damn it, I just couldn’t help myself. I asked him, “Am I cool like that?”

He looked at me contemplatively, and said, “You’re okay Mum,” before continuing on with his sonnet of parenting coolness witnessed at his friend’s house.

"She let us have a food fight Mum, and he gets to play Grand Theft Auto. Why don't you let me play that game, huh?"

But I want to be a cool mum, I really do. I just don't want to take it so far that I damage my children. A food fight, maybe. But Grand Theft Auto. In your dreams son. Waaaay too violent.

Apparently I'm not the only parent who has fallen victim to the desire to been seen as cool by one's children. I'm one of many parents desperately trying to befriend my kids as well as get them to clean up after themselves. And it's becoming a bit of a problem, according to the experts.

It's called trying to gain 'cool parent cred', according to the Washington Post. And it's causing all sorts of problems. To gain 'cool parent cred' we need to do things such as:

Chime in on inappropriate conversations;