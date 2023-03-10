S Club 7 shot Hannah Spearritt to fame. Now, she and her family are homeless.

Just weeks before Christmas, Former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt and her family were left homeless, the singer has shared.

The 41-year-old and her partner, Adam Thomas, along with their two daughters, found themselves living in an “office space” after their landlord asked them to leave their rental with only two days' notice.

"The kids' beds were there and we had the crayons out," Spearritt told The Sun in January. "It was stressful."

The eviction forced the singer and her partner to call in favours with loved ones, after they were asked to pay $10,000 AUD up-front to secure a short-term rental, with one friend offering up an office space.

"We just used it as our living room,” Spearritt explained, adding that they made it as fun as they could for daughters Taya, four, and Tora, three.

“We could work in there and the kids played," she told the publication. “It was extra space... The climbing frame was up; it was fun for them."

While the situation has been critical, Spearritt and her partner have been doing the best they can.

“You deal with it, don’t you? Especially with the kids," she added. “Whatever doesn’t break you, as they say…”