Fans are really, really angry about this baby appearing on Girls.

The final episode of HBO’s Girls aired on the 16th of April of this year, but three weeks on there is one thing critics can’t let go of.

The central plot line of season six was Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) falling pregnant, after sleeping with Paul Louis (Riz Ahmed), a Pakistani-American surf instructor she met while on location for an article she was writing.

Horvath decides to keep the baby, even though Louis declined to participate in the child’s upbringing.

But once she has the baby, and nurses it in her arms, one thing becomes painstakingly clear: The baby is black.

Not brown in a way that is consistent with Pakistani descent – but black. According to a number of viewers, the baby has been very badly miscast.

Y’all no one can convince me that that beautiful black baby was Hannah’s and that racially ambiguous surf instructor. #GirlsHBO #Girls pic.twitter.com/6IBEpvCUz7 — Fallon Atta-Mensah (@Fallonam) 17 April 2017