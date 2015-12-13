We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Australia opens its first “hangover clinic”, leaving health experts outraged.

Australia’s first hangover clinic has recently opened its doors in the suburbs of Sydney, but has left several health experts outraged.

The center, which is named hangover.clinic, offers consumers “revolutionary IV hangover treatments” that have been sourced from all over the world, including London, New York, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

On the website it writes,

“Sometimes, we just overdo it. Might be a BBQ at a mate’s place, or drinks with the girls, but since time began we’ve all been known to overindulge on the drinks, or our hectic schedules just run us down. “In as little as 30 minutes, we’ll have you off the couch feeling fresh and ready to tackle the day ahead…”

The clinic sprouts three hangover remedies, including “The Resurrection” and then three health and fitness boosters that are priced between $140 – $200.

Despite the seemingly innocent advertising, health experts have warned that the clinic’s opening further perpetuates a harmful drinking culture in Australia.

The Australian Drug Federation, as told to 9NEWS, labelled the practice “unethical” and “totally unnecessary”.

The chief executive of the Public Health Association of Australia, Michael Moore, echoes the sentiments of the ADF.

“This encourages people to use alcohol in an entirely inappropriate way,” Moore told the Sydney Morning Herald, “and it’s something the government should look at very, very carefully.

“After all the hard work that has been done to reduce the harm associated with alcohol…this is ridiculous.”

The co-founder of the hangover.clinic, Max Petro, has defended its operations, claiming that it does not encourage binge drinking.

“We don’t serve alcohol. We are not a pub. We encourage binge drinking as much as hospitals encourage people to get sick.”

2. Historic agreement finally reached on climate change in Paris.

The French foreign minister, Laurent Fabius, has finally called to an end the official discussions on a climate change agreement after a fortnight of negotiations.

After banging his gavel the minister declared, “I see the room, I see the reaction is positive, I hear no objection. The Paris climate accord is adopted.”