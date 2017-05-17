Haneen was told she wasn't allowed to play sport. She didn't let that stop her.

Haneen Zrieka is an 18-year-old from Sydney who loved playing rugby league with her brothers, but like many other girls, was forced to quit at 13.

Luckily, Haneen had a teacher who believed in her and encouraged her to pursue her dream: playing AFL.

Now, she’s a proud team member of the Auburn Giants in Sydney and has been selected to participate in the very first NAB AFL Women’s Academy in 2017.

“Being [from] a Lebanese multicultural background, it’s really hard for any girls to do sport because parents don’t really allow women to do sport,” Haneen said.

“If I could do one thing, it’s paying it forward to young girls who are Lebanese. To show them that I had someone there for me [and], if they want, I’ll be there for them to show them you can actually be an elite. You can actually play AFL. You can do what you want to do.”

LISTEN: We catch up with AFLW star Erin Phillips…

Haneen’s love for footy is undeniable, as is the passion of all budding sport stars around the country.

And those up-and-coming sporting guns are exactly who we want to find.

Along with the AFL Women’s, Mamamia is proudly introducing Sport. My Way – a four-part video series that celebrates young women and girls who are doing amazing things in sport, just like Haneen.

If you know a girl aged 5 – 16 who is excelling in her chosen sport, send in a short video of them for a chance to be profiled on the Mamamia website and AFLW social channels.

Your video should be under 1 x min in length, have the sports star introduce themselves, showcase their talent and tell us why they love playing sport.

Stand-out talent will be selected for appearance in the AFLW & Mamamia Sport. My Way video series. Simply upload your video to YouTube and send the link to [email protected]

Good luck!

You can watch Haneen in action during this Friday night’s NAB AFL Women’s U18 Champs match when NSW/ACT take on QLD.

The game will kick off at 6:30pm AEDT at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney. You can also stream the game live here.