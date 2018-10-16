"The behaviour of my friend's husband has made me uncomfortable on a few occasions."

At first I didn’t think much of it (other than him being a bit rude) but later it occurred to me, does he not have the capability of putting his kids in the car himself? Does he not have arms, legs, hands or the knowledge to place his children into car seats so his partner can say good bye to her friends? Well yep, he definitely does but his demanding voice seems to overpower his ability to jump in and help out when their mum is around. There was no other pressing task for him to do, he just chose not to help. Oh sorry, he did do something, he was did a great job supervising her put them in the car.

I wish I could say this is a one off but nope, this is one of a few occasions where something like this has occurred. Where instead of jumping in and helping with their children (yes, THEIR children), he has instead insisted my friend do it. Why? Because he thinks it is her job.

And it’s not just with this friend but with others as well. I often hear friends of mine tell me about the way in which they need to balance their career with their children’s school and kinder commitments and schedules, the house tasks, groceries and cooking, cleaning. You know, all the life stuff that needs to be done. Often they decline an offer to socialise because of it.

I rarely hear them talk about their husbands or partners organising these ‘boring life’ things or declining offers that come their way. What I do often hear though, is them talking about how their husbands or patterns are playing sport often multiple times per week, their regular gym or workouts that keeps them late home, their weekend days out with the boys or work commitments that seem to always take precedence over the ‘boring stuff’ that needs to get done.

And you know what else (yep, I’m really having a rant now)? I rarely hear my female friends discuss their sporting commitments, their regular workouts, their girls’ days out or their work commitments that they’ve prioritised. Why not? Because it doesn’t often, on a regular basis happen. It is often rare, sometimes non-existent for them to put these things first. For many mothers their family, which includes doing these ‘boring tasks’ is more important.