Cute baby resistance is futile: All the photos from Sonny Blake's first trip to America.

Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster-Blake have been in New York City for the past couple of weeks, showing their baby boy Sonny the sights and sounds of the Big Apple.

Not that Sonny seems to really understand or care…

Hamish and Zoe have been documenting their holiday on social media through plenty of photos, but Sonny’s been captured looking pretty bored on this trip.

From rejecting the famous NYC pizza and eating the table instead…

To wearing a classic tourist shirt and not looking happy about it…

To even eating his first chip and looking totally not affected by it at all…

Maybe he’s just a bit fed up with his Dad’s New York antics on this trip. He’s hit international media after parodying a very famous photography blog, Humans of New York, that tells the story of different people in NYC through a powerful image. Ham, 33, did his own after he was ‘stood up’ by the real photographer, Brandon Stanton.

Oh well, at least Sonny’s parents have a great collection of photos of him seriously enjoying himself in the Big Apple. And now so do the rest of us.

Click through the gallery below for all the photos from Hamish, Zoe and Sonny’s New York trip.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Zoe and Sonny.

Zoe and Sonny.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Hamish Blake.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Sonny Blake.

Hamish, Zoe and Sonny.

Hamish and Sonny.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.

Inside Hamish and Zoe's holiday album.