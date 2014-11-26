entertainment

Halle Berry's ex is trying to make her daughter look 'white'. So she's suing him.

Actress Halle Berry and then-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry on October 15, 2009 in New York City. (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Halle Berry has taken her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry to court for trying to change the appearance of their daughter and make her look “white.”

Oscar-winning actress Berry, 48, claims her former partner straightened their six-year-old daughter’s hair and highlighted it to make her look less African-American.

Berry and Aubry were in a relationship from 2005 to 2010 and both parents have joint legal custody of Nahla, following a bitter custody dispute.

Evidence presented by representatives of Berry in court included time-lapse photographs showing how her daughter’s hair had changed. According to the Telegraph, the actress also said Aubry had denied altering Nahla’s hair, so she had a strand analysed at a laboratory to prove her claims.

“I want both Gabriel and I to make decisions together that affect our daughter, her growth, her development and her general welfare,” Halle said in court documents.

Halle Berry at the Golden Hearts Awards Dinner, 2014 (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Halle Berry at the 2014 Emmy Awards (Photo: Jason Merritt Getty Images)
Halle Berry and Husband Olivier Martinez on Variety's Red Carpet, 2014 (Getty Images)
Halle Berry and Husband at a screening for 'Things We Lost in the Fire', 2013 (Getty Images)
Halle and Ex Gabriel at the Keep A Child Alive Black Ball in 2009 (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez in 2014 at the premiere of Extant (Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Halle at the Fame and Philanthropy Post-Oscar Party 2014 (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“I continue to hope that Gabriel and I can find a way to work together to be successful co-parents,” she said, according to TMZ.

According to the Telegraph, Berry claimed Nahla could suffer “psychological damage” from the alterations, which may lead her to wonder why her natural appearance was “not good enough”.

In a win for Berry, a judge imposed a court order in a hearing yesterday saying neither parent can change Nahla’s natural hair texture or colour.

Nahla is one of two children; Berry’s other child is Maceo Robert Martinez, whose father is Olivier Martinez.

Berry and Martinez married last year.

