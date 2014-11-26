Halle Berry's ex is trying to make her daughter look 'white'. So she's suing him.

Halle Berry has taken her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry to court for trying to change the appearance of their daughter and make her look “white.”

Oscar-winning actress Berry, 48, claims her former partner straightened their six-year-old daughter’s hair and highlighted it to make her look less African-American.

Berry and Aubry were in a relationship from 2005 to 2010 and both parents have joint legal custody of Nahla, following a bitter custody dispute.

Evidence presented by representatives of Berry in court included time-lapse photographs showing how her daughter’s hair had changed. According to the Telegraph, the actress also said Aubry had denied altering Nahla’s hair, so she had a strand analysed at a laboratory to prove her claims.

“I want both Gabriel and I to make decisions together that affect our daughter, her growth, her development and her general welfare,” Halle said in court documents.