Everything we know about the government's promise of 800,000 half-price airfares.

Positive news for travellers... is a sentence we haven't been able to write in a while.

But here we are in 2021 with a COVID-19 vaccine program underway, no recorded community transmission of the virus, and now, the promise of half-price flights.

The Australian Government has announced it will subside 800,000 domestic airfares in an effort to heal the country's bruised tourism and hospitality sectors.

This means travellers will soon be able to purchase flights to 13 select regions at 50 per cent off.



Video via Mamamia

The discounted airline tickets are part of a $1.2 billion support package from the Federal Government called the Tourism Aviation Network Support (TANS) Program.

The package also includes cheap loans for tourism businesses and direct support to airlines to assist with retaining international aviation jobs.

"This is our ticket to recovery," the Prime Minister said in a statement. "800,000 half-price airfares to get Australians travelling and supporting tourism operators, businesses, travel agents and airlines who continue to do it tough through COVID-19, while our international borders remain closed.