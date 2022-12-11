In 2001, 6yo Hayley went missing in the woods. An 'imaginary friend' led her to safety.

Haley recalled the dense foliage of trees blocking her view of her grandparents as they wandered off. She decided to follow after them. However, she took a deer trail that only took her deeper into the forest.

"Any worn path seems like the right one," she said. "And because you can't see very far with the sightlines [and] with the heavy foliage, it seemed like the right path because it looked like it was going to hook up with the main path."

It quickly became clear to Haley she wasn't going to reconnect with her grandparents, so her new plan changed to "keep walking" along the Buffalo River until she could find a gas station to call her parents.

"That was my plan," she recalled on her YouTube channel. "I didn't drink anything and I didn't eat anything because I didn't think it was safe."

Above her head, helicopters searching for Haley flew past. To help them find her, she swam to a rock in the middle of the river so they could see her.

"I kept falling in... I wasn't a terribly strong swimmer," she recalled. "It's a wonder I didn't drown."

The second night, Haley spent in a cave. All the while, she shouted her parents' names and her own so they might be able to find her. She threw sand in the air, "in the hopes that the helicopters would see and they never did."

But from the moment Haley knew she was lost, she had an "imaginary friend" named Alicia to help her. She was with her the entire time.

"It's important for me not to define what she was," Haley explained. "Some people say she was a ghost. Some people say she was a guardian angel. I had someone message me on Facebook asking me if I thought she was an alien."