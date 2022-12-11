In 2001, 6yo Hayley went missing in the woods. An 'imaginary friend' led her to safety.

In 2001, Haley Zega went missing.
The six-year-old had gone on a hike with her grandparents, Jay and Joyce Hale, in the forest above the Buffalo National River, Arkansas.
But not long in, Haley had become tired, hot and hungry. She sat down on a rock and refused to move.
The "last straw" for the tired little girl was when she was told she wouldn't be allowed to climb down a tree to see a waterfall connected to the river. "I was like, 'I'm planting myself right here and I'm not moving'," Haley, now 27, told the Mojave Beach Productions podcast recently.
In response, her grandparents left her for a few minutes. Their plan was to eventually double back and return. When they did, she was nowhere to be found.
The search for Haley became the largest search and rescue mission ever carried out in Arkansas history.
