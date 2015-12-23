23 useful things your hairdryer can do (besides drying your hair).

Image: iStock.

I’m calling it: the humble hairdryer is the pen knife of the beauty industry. It’s that handy.

Honestly, if I was headed to a deserted island and could only take five items with me, I’d choose a battery-powered hairdryer as one of them (along with books, chocolate, plant seeds and sunblock).

My renewed respect for the hairdryer began when I received an email entitled “Use your hairdryer to create the perfect pork crackling for Christmas”.

Ummm… what? Apparently, pork crackling is just the beginning — I have found an incredible 23 uses for a hairdryer and not one of them involves the hair on your head.

1. Pork crackling

Adam Stratton, who runs the Tender Gourmet Butchery chain in Sydney, says he took years perfecting his hair dryer crackling. When it comes to Christmas ham with the perfect skin, you need to dry the skin out before baking it and that’s where your trusty appliance comes in.

“The hair dryer helps to dry the pork skin and draw out all the moisture,” Adam says. “The drier the skin, the better the crackling … I have finally nailed it.”

2. Defog the mirror

When you step out of the shower, blast the mirror before drying your hair so you can see yourself. No need to wait for the fan to work its magic.

3. Remove stickers

I’m thinking of trying this on the old rego sticker on my car. I’m sick of asking my husband to use his little gadget to scrape it off so I’m going to blast it with my hairdryer and do it myself.

Check out The Glow team's review of another amazing hair styling tool - the Luxacurly. (Post continues after video.)