30 haircuts you'll want to pin (and show your hairdresser.)

Images: Aussie celebrities have some seriously gorgeous haircuts right now (Getty)

Unless you’re really good at explaining what you want, it’s a very, very good idea to take a reference photo with you when you visit a hairdressing salon.

There are several reasons for this. Firstly, it’ll allow your stylist to assess whether your hair type is suited to your desired look – and tweak the cut accordingly. Secondly, and more importantly, it’ll ensure you’re both on the same page about how you want your hair to look post-appointment.

The Chop: “I got Asher Keddie’s haircut.”

Basically, it’s always good to be prepared, lest you end up sobbing in the salon chair. Now, we can’t guarantee that won’t happen anyway, but you’ve got a better chance of success if you’ve done your homework.

Finding the right hairstyle inspo photo can be a little overwhelming, so to help you out we’ve rounded up some of our favourite ‘famous people’ haircuts right now. Long, short, inbetween – we’ve got you covered.

Haircuts to take to the salon
Pixie cut with short fringe
Pixie cut
Pixie cut with fringe
Full, wavy bob
Blunt bob
Beachy bob
Emma Stone
Blunt bob
Wavy bob
Wavy bob with fringe
Beyonce
Blunt long bob with fringe
Wavy long bob
Smooth long bob
Wavy long bob
Shoulder-length
Shoulder-length
Textured shoulder-length
Shoulder-length
Textured shoulder-length
Mid length, layered
Mid-length
Blunt, mid-length
Layered mid-length
Sandra Bullock
Mid-length with fringe
Styled mid-length
Layered long hair
Layered long hair
Long, long layers

As you can see, it’s all about the long bob right now – an excellent choice with the summer months upon us.

The latest celebrity must-have haircut is called ‘The Wob.’

If you prefer your haircut inspiration to come from less Hollywood-esque women, check out these beautiful real-life haircuts we’ve featured throughout our The Chop series:
Simone Anderton
Simone Anderton
Paula Joye
Paula Joye
Margeaux Scarf
Margeaux Scarf
Matilda Rudd
Matilda Rudd
Mia Freedman
Mia Freedman
Jo Abi
Jo Abi
Jess Haggie
Jess Haggie
Jenny Hoang
Jenny Hoang
Jamila Rizvi
Jamila Rizvi
Jacqui Porter
Jacqui Porter
Helena McGeorge
Helena McGeorge
Fazlunisa Sheik
Fazlunisa Sheik
Carmela
Carmela
Caitlin Stower
Caitlin Stower
Bea Grattan-Smith
Bea Grattan-Smith

What was your last hair cut like? And what do you think your next one will be? 

