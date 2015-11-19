Image: iStock.

This year we’ve witnessed a parade of wild and wonderful hair trends. The frontrunners have included long bobs, lived-in colour, rainbow shades inspired by opals and oil slicks, and every bottle blonde’s new BFF, Olaplex.

It’s only November, but we can’t help wondering what 2016 has in store. In the absence of a crystal ball or time machine, we asked award-winning hairdresser Jules Tognini of Brisbane salon AKA Togninis for his expert predictions.

1. The lob will go “shorter and tighter”.

It’s been the reigning ‘It’ haircut for a while now, but Jules foresees lob converts taking it “shorter with a little more texture” in 2016.

“I think it’ll still be around, but I see it going more cropped, more interesting, a tighter shape. It’s easy to go just that little shorter,” he says.

2. Head shapes will have their moment

We hear a lot about complementing our face shapes, but Jules wants our actual craniums to get some love. “Head shapes are really sexy but a lot of people are wearing their hair really heavy at the moment … hairdressers are starting to change they way they do hair and working with head shapes,” he explains.

Techniques like ‘disconnection’ and texturising underneath are key. “It’s like taking a section, working internally and taking all the weight out and letting it fall over the top,” Jules says.

“It’s not like that ’90s concave bob where they’ve built up all the weight. It’s almost reversing that — taking away the bulk and letting your head shape shine through.”

3. Matte, texturising products

Wave goodbye to super-shiny strands — matte-feel products are coming to the fore.

Jules is a fan of spray wax in particular. "It gives really good texture and because it's got a wax base, you can mould it. [Whereas] if you use a hairspray, as soon as you touch your hair it's done, unless it's a really hard lacquer," he says.

Look for products that are brushable and light enough to layer up — Jules recommends the Evo range. "Salt spray is awesome for texture; you activate it with a blowdryer or put it in natural for a couple different looks. Styling powder, you can reactivate it and build up shape again," he says. (Post continues after gallery.)

Amazing hair transformations. by AKA Togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

Image via Instagram / @aka_togninis

4. "Underground" brights

There's no denying the popularity of rainbow brights, but until now it's all been a bit 'in your face'. Jules says a more "underground" approach to bright colours will rise up.

Instead of having bright blue ends, it's possible to create a reverse balayage look that's far more subtle. "You can do some panels underneath, like a nice soft peach, and everything falls over it so you can only really see the colour when the hair moves or you part it on different sides," Jules explains.