It’s that time of the year again friends, when I tease my way out of ‘I woke up like this’ hair into high-shine, high-gloss stardom ready for my close up.

In fact, so high does my stardom fly that I can’t reveal my true identity. Let’s just say I’m treated well by certain big wigs in TV land when not gallivanting about a certain rose-covered mansion.

I’ve consulted the style stars to bring you your hair horoscopes; the wisdom of the hair gods laid out to blow us mere mortals into heavenly hair territory.

Follow my lead and take your hair future into your own hands (and strands):

Aquarius.

Not one to shy away from attention, these water babies are daring and bold when it comes to their hair game. Channel your inner mermaid and spray away the competition with loose, wild waves. If you’re braver than the rest, consider giving those locks the chop: nothing says fierce like short-haired confidence.

Pisces.

Nothing shines brighter than healthy hair at a rose ceremony (ie: yours truly), so make like the water sign you are and give your locks some serious TLC. Moisturising products will be your best friend as the weather starts to warm, so look to them as the key to unlocking your inner glossy goddess.

Aries.

This week as Mars passes through your romantic zone, you’ll find yourself feeling feisty and flirtatious. Make like Olena in the red dress and channel this fire. Take your hair game from cool to smoking hot, taking to curling iron and root-lifting products to build that volume and unleash your inner wild warrior.

Take to the curling iron and root-lifting products to build that volume. Image: iStock.

Taurus.

The Taurus woman is known for her fierce and feisty nature, and is a radiant rebel at heart. As the race starts to heat up, start to work with your rebellious locks instead of against them. You’ll be sure to knock out your competition with a single flick, and have all the others chanting ‘I don’t like it.’