A gym is now offering 'napping classes' for tired parents and halle-bloody-lujah.

If there’s one kind of exercise class we can throw our money and every fragment of our energy behind, it’s a napping class.

When David Lloyd thought up the concept of napping classes, or Napsercise as he calls it, he had one target market.

Can you guess it?

Parents, you guys. Because, well… obviously.

And so, parents in the UK can book into classes were all they have to do is turn up and sleep. Sleep.

As in, close your eyes and do nothing more than bask in the blissful state of not being awake, with no chance of being interrupted or woken or distracted.

The gym’s website explains:

“The frantic nature of modern life means that few of us seem to get enough sleep, and if you’re a parent, a good night’s rest becomes even more of a luxury. So we’re created a new group class – group napping classes for exhausted mums and dads to help boost their mental and physical wellbeing. Our mid-afternoon studio sleep sessions is 45-minutes long and is designed to reinvigorate the mind, the body and even burn the odd calorie.”

So, um, just to recap, you can now book into a sleeping class that also burns the odd calorie.

Lucky there’s now direct flights from Australia to London, ey?!

Robin Bailey talks about what you can do to get more sleep.

