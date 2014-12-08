Wait until you see what Gwen Stefani just did to the ends of her hair.

Images Via Getty

Earlier this week, Gwen Stefani unveiled her music video for the single “Spark the Fire”.

Appropriate to the name of the song, 45-year-old Stefani also debuted a flame-inspired hairdo.

One of your favourite Wonderland stars is now rocking a blonde bob.

It was at KISS FM'getts Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, where she performed the song for the first time. And here she is showcasing her new-do on the red carpet, courtesy of The Daily Mail:

If you're not one of the 1.5 million people that has already watched the "Spark the Fire" film clip, here it is in all its glory:

Take a look at some of our other favourite new celebrity hair transformations.

Who has great hair right now?

What do you think of Gwen's firey strands?