She also shared a video of her partner, Blake Shelton, planting kisses on the side of her eldest son’s face.

The 50-year-old is currently staying at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma with Kingston and her two other sons – 11-year-old Zuma and six-year-old Apollo.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Stefani has been co-parenting her three children with her ex-husband, Rossdale.

While the kids normally see Rossdale more frequently, the pandemic has meant that he hasn’t seen his children for several weeks.

“It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents,” Rossdale said in a recent radio interview.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” he added. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.”

Last week, Rossdale also shared a number of photos of Kingston in celebration of his 14th birthday.

“You’re so full of love and humour it feels like we got something right although the credit belongs to you,” he wrote.