A guy caught his girlfriend cheating and had the most bizarre reaction in history.

If you came home to find your significant other passed out in bed with someone who most definitely wasn’t you, you’d probably do one of two things.

You’d either wake them up with a scream that was half horrified, half furious, or you’d quietly pack your things, walk out the door and never see or speak to them again.

Unless, of course, you’re a 23-year-old man who lives in Texas and your name is Duston Holloway.

Then, dear readers, your first response would be to take a bunch of pictures of the snuggling pair – including a selfie – and post them on Facebook.

"When you come home to another man in your bed with the one you loved!" he captioned the series of photos.

Although he admitted his first instinct was to "kick the dude's a**" he instead said he decided to just "calmly" take photographs.