Why I don’t feel guilty about my "guilty pleasure".

So good in fact, it gave me somewhat of an epiphany.

Why should I feel “guilty” about something that is so damn good?

So I decided, no longer I am putting my foot down. I will no longer feel guilty about any of my “guilty pleasures”. I will relish them with pride. Life is too short to hide the best things in life. And from now on, the only reason I will hide them away in the back of the freezer is just to keep them away from the kid’s prying fingers. The only thing that I have relented to is sharing them with my friends. That makes me a good person, right?

In honour of our newfound, public preaching of our collective guilty pleasures my friends and I have organised a regular night of celebration. Wait, no it’s not quite as exotic or out of control as it sounds. Let me explain: we simply make sure we have a safe haven where all children and partners are evacuated from so we can indulge in our current television pleasures. Ones we might ordinarily receive scorn or derision from our partners for.

We then proceed to bring (each of us) a food and beverage to share. Not necessarily bad, just something we love so much that we want to keep entirely to ourselves and savour. Mine of course is the beloved Strawberry, Watermelon, Lychee and Ice Cream Weis bar.

We are also allowed to choose five songs each that are totally naff or embarrassing, ones we’d be ostracised for in the real world. The ones you wouldn’t perhaps want for someone to find on your iPod. Say for example, Guy Sebastian (love you Guy!) or Justin Bieber (But seriously, HOW good is his new album?!) or perhaps Nickleback (not my choice, oh no, certainly not). It’s basically a night of being us, unfiltered and completely real.

So I’ll continue to turn up with my Biebs and my Weis Bars which, to be honest, are the perfect summertime treat. Great for hot days at the beach, summer nights with friends, or any time when you are looking for a refreshing, fruity treat – and I won’t feel guilty about it.

What’s your guilty pleasure?