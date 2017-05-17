She was a healthy mum-of-two. But within an hour, she was paralysed and unable to breathe.

Crystal Brown was a healthy mother-of-two when she was suddenly struck down by a life-threatening illness that left her paralysed and unable to breathe.

This was the beginning of the 33-year-old Queensland woman’s incredible journey of recovery, which has been documented in a heartwarming video by her boyfriend and viewed more than 100,000 times.

In July last year, Crystal had been feeling unwell, but doctors had first dismissed her complaints as “all in her head”, her boyfriend, Joseph Papa, told Nine News.

Joseph said it was on the couple's third emergency room visit that a doctor thought it could be more serious.

"Within an hour or so she was put into an induced coma because she lost her ability to breathe," he told Nine News.

It was Guillain-Barre Syndrome - a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system. It meant that instead of protecting her body from outside threats, her immune system was damaging her nerves.

Crystal stayed in the coma for seven days. Once she awoke she faced the confronting task of learning to talk, walk and use all her muscles again.