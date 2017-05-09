"Dear people concerned about what women are wearing to festivals. It's about to get worse."

The Groovin’ The Moo festival held in Canberra over the weekend has stirred people up for all the wrong reasons.

But this time, it wasn’t because the festival fed patrons two bits of bread and a slice of processed cheese (like the infamous Fyre Festival) and it wasn’t because there were mass arrests.

It was because some of the girls decided to wear……whatever they wanted.

God. Forbid.

Festival attendees wore festival wear. If you’re not sure what ‘festival wear’ has looked like for the past five years, let me catch you up.

It used to be a ballerina who lost her tights but found a pair of denim shorts.

Now it’s more of a black mesh situation or just denim on denim on denim… that’s ripped.

Smush in a healthy dose of glitter and it's a surefire hit.

It's also nobody else's business.

And yet, a Canberra Times article that spoke about how female festival goers opted to wear skirts and singlets became the epicentre of a hate storm on Facebook.

The article did not shame the girls, but it did mention there were bare legs despite a maximum forecast of fifteen degrees.

The hate for the girls came hard and fast.