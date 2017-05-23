Three different women. Three life crises. This is how they coped.

We’re not even halfway through the year and we need to debrief. It’s been tough.

But back to help is The Well. It’s like a therapy session, in podcast format.

The hosts of the show Rebecca Sparrow and Robin Bailey, plus their producer Ruth De Glas, share the times this year that have punched them in the gut, and how they bounced back.

Their coping strategies. Their advice. And the book you need to read if your 2017 isn’t exactly going swimmingly either.

Rebecca Sparrow – author and columnist

“It’s May and I feel like this year is kicking my arse. I feel like this year is not going how I expected.”

“So this is my 2017: dengue fever. Then I’ve had one of our extended family members has been very, very ill, in and out of hospital. Then my beautiful babysitter Emma Betts passed away after three years of dealing with her melanoma diagnoses. It hasn’t been great. I feel like the rug has been pulled out from under me.”

Bec went to Vanuatu with her husband Brad and their three kids. The parents and eldest child Finn all contracted dengue fever, also known as break-bone fever (ouch) and Brad was hospitalised. And to make matters worse, their younger two kids also managed to pick something up on the South Pacific island.

“It was horrendous,” Bec says.

“It’s a thousand times worse than the actual flu… and it takes three to four months to actually recover from.”

How Bec coped:

“I don’t think I’ve dealt with it very well,” Bec admits on the podcast.

“I look back and think I actually had mild depression this year which is actually one of the symptoms of dengue fever and my ritual was going into the pantry and eating peanut butter. Hello five kilos, welcome!”

“It’s very easy to talk about resilience and positivity when your life is going well… Just because you go through one big hard event doesn’t mean that life is going to be smooth sailing all the time and that resilience muscle that you have got to have, you are going to always need it in life because life is going to throw you curve balls,” the author says.

But Bec has an interesting spin on positivity that she says has really helped put things into perspective.

“One of the things I had to keep saying to myself this year is ‘it could be worse. You’ve had dengue fever but wake up call – there are way worse things to be dealing with.'”

“I remember when I lost my daughter Georgie when she was stillborn just before she was delivered, I remember saying to Brad my husband, ‘you know what? If we were going to lose a child how lucky are we that we lost our daughter this way? If she had been even a day or a week old and she had opened her eyes and I had connected with her I think my pain would be even greater.”