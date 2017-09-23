"Help. I've become addicted to the one TV show I swore I would never, ever watch."

A few weeks ago I found myself in a bit of a television pickle.

Game of Thrones was ending, I’d devoured every available episode of Younger and my days watching The Handmaid’s Tale already felt like a distant memory.

So there I was, with Netflix open on my laptop and absolutely nothing to watch.

It’s not that there was a lack of options. I could have very well started true crime doco series The Confession Tapes. I could have satisfied my cravings for drama and love by trying out Outlander.

But instead, in what I now consider my darkest TV hour, I turned to the one show I’d been slamming for years. The one show I promised myself I would never, ever watch.

Grey’s Anatomy.

I hit 'play' in a moment of weakness. And 166 episodes (that's more than five days straight worth of watching) in, I am absolutely hooked.

I can't pinpoint just one reason why I've resisted the TV juggernaut for so long. It's arguably one of the most successful and well-known dramas in current existence (yes, this is a friendly reminder that the show's 14th season is just about to premiere), but I've never really been interested.

Perhaps it's because the show's most memorable moments are so highly publicised that I already knew the fate of almost every character before I even started the very first episode. (Spoilers below...)

Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd dies, Izzie Stevens gets cancer and runs away, and George O'Malley is so horribly disfigured after being hit by a bus that it's too late by the time his former colleagues figure out who he is.