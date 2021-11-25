The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday November 26.

Pilot Greg Lynn charged with the murders of missing Victorian campers.

The 55-year-old airline pilot who was last night charged with the murders of Victorian campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay is due in court this morning, 20 months after the couple went missing.

Greg Lynn, from Caroline Springs, was arrested on Monday by specialist police at a remote campsite in Arbuckle Junction, 280km northeast of Melbourne. He will face Sale Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police and forensic specialists are now scouring Victoria's Great Alpine region for Mr Hill and Ms Clay's remains, after a crime scene was established in the area on Thursday.

In the wake of the new charges, a crime scene has been established in Victoria's alpine region with police focusing their efforts on finding the remains of Hill and Clay. https://t.co/sYrgO9hzbA — Mamamia (@Mamamia) November 25, 2021

"We've located a specific area and we will be establishing a search parameter in the coming days," Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill told reporters on Thursday night.

"We are hopeful that we will locate the remains of Mr Hill and Ms Clay... and provide closure to their families.

"This investigation is far from over."

Asst Comm Hill confirmed no one else was being sought for the murders.

Mr Hill and Ms Clay were last heard from on March 20, 2020 while camping in the Victorian Alps.

Campers found Mr Hill's car destroyed by fire at their campsite near Dry River Creek Track on March 21.

Vax deadline passes for 1 million Vic staff as state reaches 90 per cent.

About one million Victorian workers must now be fully vaccinated to continue working after a major vaccination deadline passed overnight.

All those in jobs on the state's authorised worker list - including professional athletes, lawyers, journalists, court staff and personal trainers - were required to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccination by Friday, November 26.