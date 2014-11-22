friendship

The cast of Grease: You won't believe where they are now.

How Grease became ‘the word’ and John and Olivia became icons.

In 1978 Grease the musical moved off the stage and onto the big screen, catapulting John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John into the stratosphere.

The movie was nominated for five Golden Globes, one Academy Award and it one three People's Choice Awards.

It is still considered to be the best movie of all time. Okay, that's just me. I think that.

Sure it was an emotionally-heightened romantic comedy and drama, but it was also a very real look for parents at just how boy and girl crazy sixteen-year-old kids could become in high school.

It had it's very own 'mean girls', The Pink Ladies...

and the token high school thugs in the form of The T Birds.

At the centre of it all were Danny and Sandy, two star-crossed lovers who met over the summer and then bumped into each other at school, the colourful Rydell High.

Danny was one of the bad boys and Sandy was as sweet and as innocent as they came. It wasn't until the end of the school year that they each decide to do whatever it takes to get back together.

The movie was an immediate box office success and to date, is the most successful movie musical in US history.

A large part of the movie's success was the music and the soundtrack is still a huge hit. It was the second-best selling soundtrack in 1978, second only to Travolta's Saturday Night Fever soundtrack which took out number one.

It's now been thirty-six years since Grease burst onto the big screen.

The cast of Grease: Where are they now?
Grease cast pub photo
John Travolta as Danny Zucko.
The Fonz...heyyyyy...
A huge, mega-star.
A bit of a lull.
The best was yet to come.
And this one...
Hopelessly devoted to each other.
At the 2002 DVD release party.
Travolta and wife Kelly Preston.
Jett Travolta dies.
John Travolta today.
Olivia Newton-John as Sandy.
Sandy struggled to fit in.
Let's get Physical.
Xanadu!
Our Olivia.
Daughter Chloe.
Is he dead or alive?
New love.
Touring in April 2015.
Betty Rizzo played by Stockard Channing
Rizzo and her hickeys.
They end on a happy note.
Channing's next role of note.
The West Wing.
Where is Stockard Channing now?
Jeff Conaway as Kenickie.
The head of the T Birds
The good old days.
Struggle with addiction.
Travolta and Conaway promoting Grease.
Dies of addiction.
The rest of the T Birds...
And now...
Barry Pearl as Doody
Doody and Frenchy at the dance.
From the set of Grease.
And now...
Barry Pearl in Criminal Minds.
Where is Barry Pearl now.
Michael Tucci as Sonny LaTierri.
He was the cheeky, sexually inappropriate one.
Michael Tucci, where is he now?
His most recent role.
Putzie, played by Kelly Ward.
Putzie spots Sandy.
Now a voice director.
The Pink Ladies with Sandy.
Didi Conn as Frenchy.
How she got her nickname.
Where is Frenchy now?
Jamie Donnelly as Jan.
And boy was she funny.
Jamie Donnelly as a judge on Monk.
Dinah Manoff as Marty.
A Tony-award winning actress.
Dinah Manoff as Marty another movie
Where is Dinah Manoff now?
Lorenzo Lama as Tom.
Clearing throat...
Where is Lorenzo Lamas now?
Blanche Hodel, played by Dody Goodman.
Dody Goodman in Splash.
Goodman passed away in 2008.
Eve Arden as Principal McGee.
In Falcon Crest playing Lillilan Nash Darlington.
Eve Arden passed away in 1990.
Susan Buckner as Patty Simcocks.
At the Grease reunion Susan Buckner.
Nerdy Eugene played by Eddie Deezen.
His distinctive voice lead to an interesting career.
Sid Caesar as Coach Calhoun.
He passed away this year.
Charlene "Cha Cha" DiGregorio was played by Annette "Charles" Cardona.
Annette Cardona lost her battle with cancer in 2011.
Dennis C. Stewart as Leo Balmudo.
He passed away in 1994.
Edd Byrnes as Vince Fontaine.
Where is Edd Byrnes today?
Grease 2, oh no.
Bye Danny, bye Sandy.

