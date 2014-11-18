This little girl died from something we give our children all the time.

No one could have anticipated this tragic incident.

Heartbroken parents Robert and Kathleen Lapsley have recounted the tragic moment their holiday turned into a nightmare.

The moment their six-year-old daughter Jasmine choked to death on a grape.

“She was sitting down at the table, behaving and playing cards. She turned around and I could see that she was choking. I’d just given her the grapes and she was choking on a grape, I didn’t doubt what it was,” Kathleen Lapsley explained in an interview with ITV.

Robert and Kathleen immediately called an ambulance and attempted to dislodge the grape. Neighbours and a fire crew tried to help, but were unsuccessful.

The UK couple have since slammed the Welsh Ambulance Service, who, they claim, took half-an-hour to arrive on the scene.

The Welsh Ambulance Service explained that Community First Responders arrived at the house in 16 minutes, but Jasmine's parents claim these first volunteers could do nothing to help.

"It took them half-an-hour to get an appropriate response there," said Jasmine's dad, Robert.

"The first responders ... they were unable to help. She needed the paramedic... And it took them half an hour to get that paramedic to us."