"We have some exciting news." Grant and Chezzi Denyer are expecting their third child.

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi are expecting their third child together.

The couple shared the news on Tuesday night, sharing a video to Instagram.

"So, we have some news. Our mum is pregnant! And mum's really sick. And she's been resting for days," the couple's two daughters explained.

"It's so exciting that she's got a baby," they added.

"We're so excited to play with it and look after it."

The couple, who share eight-year-old Sailor and four-year-old Scout, announced that their newest family member is due in March 2021.