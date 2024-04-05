Grant Amato fell in 'love' with a cam girl. It led to him killing his whole family.

In 2018, Grant Amato lost his job.

It's a situation so many have been in. But unlike the vast majority, the job loss led the then 29-year-old into the grips of an addiction — one so insidious it drove him to cause the most heinous of crimes.

After finding himself unemployed, Grant discovered an adult website called Cam Girls. It was there he met a Bulgarian model named Silvie. The pair quickly struck up a 'relationship', in which he would pay Silvie for services including private chats, dances and videos.

It was all fairly par for the course as far as adult websites go. However, there was one little problem: Grant wasn't exactly flush with cash. He told his family members he was using their credit cards to set up a Twitch account, and even took out a loan on the family home, when he was instead using the money to pay for his developing obsession with the cam girl.

It's believed Grant racked up around $300,000-worth of debt — all in his family's name — and all of that cash went straight to Silvie, who had no idea. Grant had convinced her that he was a wealthy professional video game streamer, and would send her gifts on top of the streaming fees he was racking up.

He believed the pair had a genuine connection.

By early 2019, Grant's family had clued on to what was happening and realised that he needed help. They sent him to rehab to try to curb his sex and internet addictions, laying down one major ground rule upon his return home: Grant Amato had to cease all contact with Silvie, or he had to leave the family home.